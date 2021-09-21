'Some wanted me dead:' Pope acknowledges right-wing critics

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal conservative critics, saying their "nasty comments" were the work of the devil and adding that "some wanted me dead" after his recent intestinal surgery.

Francis made the comments during a Sept. 12 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital of Bratislava during his just-finished visit. A transcript of the encounter was published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which often provides after-the-fact accounts of Francis' closed-door meetings with his fellow Jesuits when he's on the road.

Francis showed his dark sense of humor throughout the encounter, particularly when a priest asked him how he was feeling. The Sept. 12-15 Hungary-Slovakia trip was Francis' first international outing since undergoing surgery in July to remove a 33-centimeter (13-inch) chunk of his large intestine.

"Still alive," Francis quipped. "Even though some wanted me dead. I know there were even meetings among priests who thought the pope was in worse shape than what was being said. They were preparing the conclave."

"Patience! Thank God I'm well," he added.