Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father.

Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. His attorneys in a statement said he accepts full responsibility for his role in his father's death, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Shaughnessy’s family members said in a statement that they were unsatisfied with the plea agreement.

“It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote. “We understand this plea but are not happy about it."

Nicolas Shaughnessy and his now ex-wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, were arrested on a count of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder in May 2018.