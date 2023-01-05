Sources: NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game; Hamlin showing improvement; auto sales fell in 2022 | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling.

» Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours." The team announced that three days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

» The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker is continuing. Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans, but he failed again on Thursday.

» President Joe Biden says the U.S. will immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally.

» The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles. Also Thursday, Germany announced it was sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

» Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge after his fiancée told police he strangled and bit her.

» As COVID-19 surges in China, the U.S. is expanding its traveler surveillance program, an early warning system for detecting new variants. With the addition of Los Angeles and Seattle, there are now seven airports where volunteer passengers can swab themselves on arrival.

» U.S. officials say federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it.

» Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow has announced she won't run for a fifth term in 2024. Her surprise announcement opens up a seat in a critical battleground state.

» Shortages of computer chips and other parts continued to hobble the U.S. auto industry last year. That led to sales dropping 8% from 2021 to the lowest level in more than a decade.

» Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship.

» A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months.