South Carolina abortion ban awaits final vote in House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a crucial vote Wednesday, having already passed its toughest hurdle last month.

The House has placed the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its calendar for debate and Speaker Jay Lucas has warned members it could be a long day.

If the House approves the bill without changes, it will go to the governor's desk. Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it into law as soon as he gets it.

Groups against the ban will likely sue right after that, keeping the law from going into effect. Similar or more restrictive bans have been passed in about a dozen other states and all are tied up in court challenges.