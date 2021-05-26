South Carolina county OKs $10 million jail death settlement

Sutherland was originally booked on charges of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor. His parents had placed him at Palmetto Behavioral Health, a mental health and substance abuse center, for treatment of his schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Officials said they were called to investigate a fight at the center and arrested Sutherland as a result.

Mark Peper, the family's attorney, has previously said that Sutherland's illness was so severe he should never have been held in a nonmedical portion of the jail.

County councilmembers said Tuesday that they are looking into crafting jail and public safety reforms.

“I did promise the family we’re going to look at new reforms,” Pryor said. “I think that’s all they’re asking for, is to be included and to have some type of reform, because this should never happen to anyone ever again. Ever.”

Two deputies involved in the case, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, have been fired. Protesters in Charleston have called for Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to charge the deputies with murder or recuse herself from the case, news outlets reported.