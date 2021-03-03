South Carolina: Ex-NBA star's Trustee vote shows race fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina’s first African American basketball star, a former NBA veteran running unopposed with the governor's backing, would appear to be a slam dunk for election to a full term on the school’s Board of Trustees.

But Alex English still had to sweat out his reelection somewhat on Wednesday after a conservative lawmaker insisted on a vote in which 10 Republicans voted against the former pro athlete, just one of two Black members of the 21-member board. About two dozen Republicans in the House and Senate didn't vote at all.

English was one of the first Black players at the University of South Carolina in 1972 and perhaps its most famous. He played 15 seasons in the NBA, most prominently for the Denver Nuggets in the 1980s and eight years as an all-star. Now 67, he sought reelection to a term that expires in 2022.

Black lawmakers said the vote is just the latest example of a number of Republicans in the General Assembly dismissing diversity when they elect judges and trustees. More than one in four people in South Carolina are Black.