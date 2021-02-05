South Carolina governor donates plasma for COVID-19 therapy

McMaster's plasma could help up to four patients. It will join 2,600 units of plasma from COVID-19 patients donated in South Carolina and 140,000 units donated nationally, Tolbert said.

The plasma has a short shelf life of less than a week, but with COVID-19, the Red Cross gets it out to hospitals almost as soon as it is packaged, Tolbert said.

“We’re using it," Tolbert said. "Demand is up over 250% since October.”

While similar to donating blood, there are some different criteria for donating plasma for COVID-19. Tolbert said people can take a screening test online at the organization's website.

But once they are approved, people can donate plasma once a week up to eight times, Tolbert said.

McMaster and his wife smiled for cameras and chatted in nearby beds as their blood was drawn. It was the only event on his public schedule for Friday.

“I can't give any if I'm not here,” the governor said. “It is not something you can do virtually”

———