South Carolina House gives key approval to hate crimes bill

The long-awaited legislation gained a boost this year from the state's powerful business community, which has said the lack of protection could stop expansions and deter new companies in South Carolina.

“This is a huge step forward for South Carolina and will let the world know that our state is not a place that condones crimes motivated by hate,” said South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Morgan in a statement.

A final vote will come on a third reading before the proposal heads to the Senate.

The version of the bill advanced by the House Wednesday doesn't include nonviolent crimes after a House committee struck out enhanced penalties for stalking and harassment. House members also previously removed the ability to sue in civil court for a hateful act. Those protections could be added back later, lawmakers have said.