South Carolina inmate trying to halt June 18 execution

Electrocutions, they argued, “often go horribly wrong,” writing that “an electrocuted person can experience a slow, painful death by suffocation as his internal organs are slowly cooked,” or “his eyes may pop out, his body will likely blister, and the smell of his burnt flesh will permeate the room."

Sigmon's June 18 execution would be the state's first in a decade, an involuntary halt officials have said came from an inability to procure the drugs needed for lethal injection. Inmates in South Carolina have for years had the option to choose electrocution — and some have — but injection has been listed as the default method if the condemned makes no other choice.

When McMaster signed the new capital punishment measure into law last month, Sigmon and another death row inmate, Freddie Owens — both of whom have exhausted their appeals — immediately sued, saying they can’t be electrocuted or shot since they were sentenced under a prior law making lethal injection the default method.

That litigation is ongoing. This week, Owens’ execution was scheduled for June 26.

South Carolina’s last execution took place in 2011, and its batch of lethal injection drugs expired two years later. There are 37 inmates awaiting death in South Carolina, all of them men.