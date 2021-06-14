South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die this month under the state's recently reconfigured capital punishment statute are asking an appellate court to halt their deaths by electrocution.

On Monday, Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The condemned men are seeking to overturn an order by U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell, who on Friday declined to halt their upcoming executions. Attorneys for Sigmon and Owens had argued that South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself, as some other states have done, and that executing them by electrocution subjects the men to excruciating pain and violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon's execution is set for Friday in South Carolina's 109-year-old electric chair. Owens is scheduled to die a week later.

Their deaths were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad in the event lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The statute is aimed at restarting executions after an involuntary 10-year pause that the state attributes to an inability to procure the drugs.