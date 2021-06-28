South Carolina's Tim Scott launches 2022 reelection campaign

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott launched his reelection campaign Monday, arguing in a series of stops across South Carolina that he and other Republicans represent progress and stability for voters in this deeply conservative state.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go back to the future, and that’s a future I want to go back to,” Scott said in North Charleston, referencing the accomplishments of the Trump administration, as well as his hope that Republicans can recapture the U.S. Senate majority in next year's midterm elections.

Scott, 55, has said the 2022 Senate run would be his last. The chamber's only Black Republican, he has become one of the GOP's go-to standouts, particularly on issues of race and policing.

Scott has also begun to be mentioned as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, with his name appearing in a straw poll conducted at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. He also gave the party’s response to President Joe Biden’s maiden address to Congress this year, accusing Democrats of dividing the country and suggesting they’re wielding race as “a political weapon.”