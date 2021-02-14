South Central US is bracing for another brutal round of sub-freezing temperatures, snow and ice

Heavy snowfall was forecast in areas from New Mexico to the Mississippi Valley on Sunday, the center said, while ice will glaze over the Texas coast to the Tennessee Valley into Monday.

"The swath of accumulating ice and snow on Monday is impressive, stretching from south Texas to the northern Mid-Atlantic," it added. "Heavy snow on Monday will also blanket much of the Lower Mississippi, the Ohio Valley, into the Northeast."

Parts of central Oklahoma could see up to 12 inches of snow by Tuesday -- with some areas possibly seeing more, according to the center. Areas from eastern Texas and the Ohio Valley all the way to the Northeast, meanwhile, could see up to 8 inches. And up to a half-inch of ice from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Tennessee Valley could make for treacherous travel conditions, power outages and tree damage, the center added.

The storm was already affecting parts of the country, with more than 600,000 customers dealing with power outages in seven states, according to Poweroutage.us. Virginia leads the nation with 241,279 outages followed by Oregon with 218,127; North Carolina with 79,250; and Texas with 55,545 as of 2 p.m. ET.