South Dakota AG pleads not guilty in fatal crash trial

The Republican attorney general did not appear at the courthouse in Pierre, South Dakota, but his lawyer Tim Rensch made the plea on his behalf. The prosecutor noted that it is typical for defendants to plead not guilty at this point in the trial before defense lawyers have a chance to look at the evidence.

But Ravnsborg has said he will not step down and —for now— maintains he is not guilty of breaking the law on the night of Sept. 12 when he struck a man walking on the shoulder of a rural highway. However, he could face up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine on each misdemeanor charge: careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone. Though prosecutors said he was not using his phone at the time of the crash, he had been using it while driving about one minute before the crash occurred.