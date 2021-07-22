South Dakota court orders sharing of crash victim's records

According to the Argus Leader, Brown ordered five health care facilities to turn over Boever’s psychiatric and psychology records. Brown sent letters Tuesday to the Human Services Center, the state’s public psychiatry hospital in Yankton, as well as Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, the Avera Medical Group and the Avera Medical Group Psychiatry.

All four of the Avera entities have filed claims against Boever’s estate to receive payment for services they provided him. The claims to do not indicate what services were provided. Avera did not respond to the Argus Leader’s request for comment.

Ravnsborg told officials he never saw Boever and thought he struck a deer.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene and let Ravnsborg drive his car home to Pierre. Ravnsborg said they didn’t realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning.

GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, three law enforcement organizations and some legislators have called on Ravnsborg, a Republican, to resign.

Each charge against the attorney general carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail. A trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

