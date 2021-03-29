South Dakota governor kills transgender bill, but orders ban

After initially saying she was excited to sign the bill this month, Noem has found herself caught in a political mess, facing tough lobbying from business interests, legal threats and talk of betrayal from social conservatives who had been reassured she was on their side.

Noem has been denigrated by conservatives for issuing a partial veto against the bill passed by the Legislature on March 8. The partial veto struck two sections from the bill and limited it to high school and elementary sports. She had argued the bill amounted to a “participation trophy" because applying the ban to collegiate athletics would result in lawsuits and the NCAA pulling tournaments from the state.

Business groups have said that if the NCAA withdrew tournaments it would cost the state millions of dollars and up to 100 full- and part-time jobs.