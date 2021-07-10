South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been suicide

“The evidence on the roadway and shoulder as examined by law enforcement the day after the death of Mr. Boever was different than it was the night before as there was wind, continued vehicle travel, and movement of the Ravnsborg vehicle by law enforcement in the interim,” the motion read.

The attorney general is charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.

Nemec's brother, Nick Nemec, said he doesn’t trust his sibling's analysis of the situation because he’s prone to jump to conclusions.

“The attorney general can throw anything he wants at the wall to try to prove his innocence,” Nick Nemec said. “The fact the attorney general is stigmatizing someone who may have been diagnosed with depression is troubling and insulting.”

Ravnsborg told officials he never saw Boever and thought he struck a deer.