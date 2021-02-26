South Dakota police groups call on Ravnsborg to resign

Ravnsborg, a Republican, initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal as he was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12. He said he searched the unlit area with a cellphone flashlight and didn’t realize he had killed a man until the next day when he returned to the accident scene on U.S. 14 near Highmore.

After an investigation that stretched over five months, prosecutors charged him with careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released videos in which investigators said Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s car and that, “His face was in your windshield, Jason."

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is a union representing all levels of law enforcement and local, county and state agencies. The sheriffs’ association includes all 66 county sheriffs offices and is a network for sheriffs across the state. The police chiefs’ association consists of the majority of police chiefs and their command staffs statewide.

