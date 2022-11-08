 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota's Johnson heavy favorite for 3rd term in House

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 South Dakota House

FILE - Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference on Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8 election.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson faced an unknown and unfunded Libertarian candidate on Tuesday as he sought a third term in South Dakota's only House seat.

Johnson's path for reelection seemed assured with Democrats not fielding a candidate. Ryan Ryder, a lawyer, withdrew in March after coming under scrutiny for tweets he made from a personal account. The 46-year-old Johnson still faces Libertarian Collin Duprel, who did not report raising or spending any money in the campaign.

Johnson and Duprel met in a single debate in which the incumbent suggested he would vote for a federal bill to restrict abortions. Duprel said that he opposes abortion but believes it should be legal. South Dakota had a trigger law that took effect to ban abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

People are also reading…

Duprel, a rancher, also argued he would best represent the state's agricultural interests in Congress. Johnson countered that he has experience in rural development and claimed he has a “proven track record of getting things done.”

Johnson has tried to shore up his conservative credentials in heavily Republican South Dakota while saying he's focused on policy over political brawling. During his time in the House, he has worked for bipartisan agreements as part of a group known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.”

The House seat was not always a lock for Johnson. He faced a competitive primary against a right-wing challenger in state lawmaker Taffy Howard that attracted spending from several national political action committees.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

SETI set to establish 'alien contact protocol' ahead of possible alien contact

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News