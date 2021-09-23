South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

HONOLULU (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor.

South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government jet to be returned home, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

South Korea also returned the remains of the presumed U.S. service members to the accounting agency, which recovers and identifies those missing in past conflicts. More than 7,500 Americans are unaccounted for from the Korean War.

“American and Korean heroes are finally returning home to their families after a 70-year-long wait,” said Moon, who laid a wreath at Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.