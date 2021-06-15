Southern Baptist Convention faces push from the right

Neither Litton nor Mohler have run aggressive campaigns like Stone.

The Southern Baptist Convention is structured as a loose network of independent churches that pools money for tasks like missions and evangelism. The role of president is primarily a bully pulpit, but the president does have the power to make committee appointments that can then set the direction of the denomination.

That’s what happened in the 1980s when a group carried out what they called the Conservative Resurgence, pushing out more liberal leaders and helping forge an alliance between white evangelicals and Republican conservatism. The recent charges of liberalism in high places have stunned many in a convention where leaders have to affirm a deeply conservative statement of faith. Among other things, it declares that marriage is between one man and one woman, that human life is sacred and begins at conception and that only men should be pastors.

At least one prominent Black pastor has said he will leave the SBC if Stone is elected. An effort to repudiate critical race theory, supported by Stone, has already led to the departure of some Black pastors over what they said was racial insensitivity from overwhelmingly white leadership.