 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Southern Baptist Convention investigation shows leaders stonewalled sexual abuse victims

  • 0

Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America's largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday.

These survivors, and other concerned Southern Baptists, repeatedly shared allegations with the SBC's Executive Committee, “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC,” said the report.

The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year's national meeting pressed for an independent probe.

Get more information here:

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Big Head Todd fan Chris Myres

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News