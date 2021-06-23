Southern Baptist leader wants to 'iron out our differences'

“I think Southern Baptists have to ask themselves, or Great Commission Baptists have to ask themselves, do we really want to glorify God, by cooperating?” he said, using an alternate name for Southern Baptists.

To cooperate, he said, they will have to exercise what he called their “compassion muscles” by loving their neighbors. He said Southern Baptists are known for their theology but have neglected that part of the faith.

Litton told Religion News Service that he is ready for the challenge ahead. But he knows things could get ugly, and he worries that his church in North Mobile might not be ready for the criticism he will face. “I feel the need to brace them for the social media,” he said. “I don’t think they have a clue what’s coming.”

Southern Baptists, he said, have to be “tender with those who are suffering and mercy, merciful for those who need the gospel.”

Being tender, in Litton’s eyes, is not a sign of weakness. His approach to ministry, especially in recent years, has been shaped by personal tragedy. His first wife, Tammy, was killed in a car wreck after 25 years of marriage.