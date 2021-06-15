Southern Baptists hold annual meeting amid push from right

“What does that look like today? ... It might look like any institution that creates unnecessary obstacles for victims of sexual abuse, who seek justice, by hiding behind legal smokescreens or NDAS (non-disclosure agreements),” Greear said.

Greear said the SBC cannot be a “cultural affinity group” or “voting bloc” but must focus on its spiritual mission.

On critical race theory, he said it arises from “a worldview at odds with the gospel,” but he heeded “leaders of color who tell us that our denunciations of justice movements fall on deaf ears when we remain silent on the suffering of our neighbors" and the pervasive impact of racism.

Pastor Bryan Kent of Compass Church in Mason, Mich., commended Greear's remarks, saying that if critical race theory “has an echo of truth among our brothers and sisters of color … we should not be in such a rush to condemn.”

In the upcoming vote for president, Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor, is the preferred candidate of a new group within the denomination that calls itself the Conservative Baptist Network. Some network members have adopted a pirate motif on Twitter while declaring their intention to #taketheship.