SpaceX launches 3rd crew to space station; Daunte Wright laid to rest; changes coming to Spelling Bee

Today is Friday, April 23, 2021.

These headlines are in the news this morning: SpaceX launches third crew in less than a year, this time on recycled rocket; Daunte Wright laid to rest as Al Sharpton decries "stench of racism"; and there are changes coming to the National Spelling Bee.

TOP STORIES

SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.