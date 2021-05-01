SpaceX splashdown: Four astronauts to return from record-breaking mission

The astronauts even got to eat some of the crops they grew, Hopkins said during a recent press conference.

"I think all of us would would agree that it is amazing to have fresh [food] up here," Hopkins said.

It was Glover's first-ever mission to space, and his assignment was historic because he became the first Black person to become a full-time ISS staff member.

"One thing that did really profoundly impact me was the very first time I got out of the seat after [our spacecraft] was safely in orbit, and I looked out the window and saw the Earth from 250 miles up," Glover said "I will never forget that moment...It wasn't about the view. It was how the view made me feel...the Earth is amazing. It's beautiful. It protects us, and so we should work hard to protect it."