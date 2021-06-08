Special prosecutors set to probe Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

The fatal shooting in question took place in Columbus on Dec. 4 while Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive as part of his work for a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force.

Goodson was not the subject of the fugitive search. While U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin initially said Meade confronted Goodson after Goodson drove by and waved a gun at the deputy, he later withdrew those comments, saying they’d been based on “insufficient information.”

Tobin also said Meade was "not performing a mission" for the marshals at the time of the shooting.

Relatives say Goodson was opening the door to his grandmother’s house at the time he was shot. Officials said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

The case remains under criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office with help from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Meade has not been charged.

While Goodson’s family is disappointed that Baldwin didn’t fire Meade, the family's attorney said Friday that his resignation provides “a small sense of relief."