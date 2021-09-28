Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

Markets in Asia were mixed while markets in Europe fell.

Investors have been dealing with a choppy market in September as they try to gauge how the economic recovery will progress and how it will impact various industries. The S&P 500 is down 3.4% so far in September and is headed for its first monthly loss since January.

COVID-19 remains a lingering threat and is still taking its toll on businesses and consumers. Economic data on consumer spending and the employment market has been mixed. U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September, according to a report from The Conference Board.

Companies are warning that supply chain problems and higher prices could crimp sales and profits. The Federal Reserve has maintained that rising inflation is temporary and tied to those supply chain problems as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Investors are still concerned that higher inflation could be more permanent and rising bond yields reflect some of those worries.

“The bottom line is that the supply chain thesis is really being tested and the Fed, businesses and consumers have had to react to some of the on-the-ground realities,” said, Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

———

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.