SPLC: Miller pushed racist immigration coverage in emails

While responding to a question about whether a hurricane would drive migration from Mexico, Miller wrote that it "100 percent" would and migrants would receive temporary protected status, or TPS. "That needs to be the weekend's BIG story. TPS is everything," Miller wrote. Miller then sent a link from VDARE, an anti-immigration website that has published work by white nationalists. The article focused on instances in which the United States offered refugees temporary protected status, the SPLC said.

VDARE founder Peter Brimelow has denied that his website is white nationalist but acknowledged it publishes works by writers who fit that description "in the sense that they aim to defend the interests of American whites."

"Americans should be terrified by the casual way that Stephen Miller, who has enormous influence in the White House, shares racist content and speaks the language of white nationalists in emails to people he apparently considered fellow travelers," Michael Edison Hayden of Hatewatch said in a news release.

Hatewatch wrote that it was unable to find any examples of Miller "writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born."