Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

U.N. diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said the resolution involved some compromises but made key points about permitting aid and travel.

The council “expects that the Taliban will adhere to” commitments about letting Afghans and foreigners depart safely, the resolution says.

The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after assuming control of the Kabul airport following the U.S. withdrawal, and the U.S. and about 100 other nations said in a statement Sunday that the militants had given assurances that people with travel documents would still be able to leave.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia complained that the resolution wasn't specific enough about terror threats, didn't speak to the “brain drain” effect of evacuating Afghans and didn't address the economic and humanitarian consequences of . Washington freezing the Afghan government’s U.S. accounts following the Taliban takeover earlier this month.