Sportbooks say pre-Super Bowl push for new customers scored

“It was the most irritating thing,” said Eddie Trunk, a New Jersey radio personality with shows involving classic rock and heavy metal. “I have a large Twitter presence, and in my feed, every third or fourth tweet was an ad trying to get me to bet on the Super Bowl instead of being a message from someone I actually follow.”

FanDuel said it saw “a tremendous spike in new players” before the game.

“We invest heavily around the Super Bowl because it is our biggest single sporting event on the calendar to acquire new sportsbook customers," spokesman Kevin Hennessy said. “It’s a day where the most number of people bet on sports, so there really is no bigger single event in the U.S.”

FanDuel paid out $17 million to new customers as part of a 55-to-1 odds promotion, and its app was the third-most downloaded from the Apple store on Sunday, behind only TikTok and Robinhood, Hennessy said.

Tipico said its new customer sign-ups increased by 120% in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl and saw a 400% surge on game day.

“It was a monster weekend for us,” Gormley said.