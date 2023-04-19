Episode 86: In both sports and politics, we have winners and we have losers. What we don’t always have are gracious winners and losers.

There were two recent examples. There was much debate about the interaction between star basketball players Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark during the NCAA women’s championship. And after he lost by 11 points in the most expensive state supreme court race in U.S. history, Dan Kelley called his opponent a "serial liar" and her campaign "beneath contempt.”

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the importance of good sportsmanship and why, unlike in politics, sports almost always rewards the people with the most skill.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

