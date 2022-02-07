 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotify CEO won't silence Rogan; support for 'Queen Camilla'; Shiffrin falters on Olympic slopes

Today is Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Very windy conditions are forecasted for parts of southern California that could result in power outages. Meanwhile, another round of snow arrives to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Music Spotify

FILE - Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan's use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. 

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not 'the answer'

Joe Rogan’s mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is apparently not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

The letter is the clearest indication yet of where Spotify stands on Rogan’s fate with the company.

Britain Queen Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the monarchy. 

Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife "Queen Camilla"

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II offered her support Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne. In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,’’ the monarch wrote. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin of United States leaves the course near the finish area after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. 

Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event.

The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 races.

It’s not simply about how rare these mistakes are. It’s about the sting that sticks with her.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Joe Rogan’s mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is apparently not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office with his daughter Ivanka and Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, when he made yet another push to pressure Pence.

A Biden administration task force on organized labor is issuing a set of recommendations that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

LONDON (AP) — As the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule on Sunday, the queen looked to the future of the monarchy.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights is expected to resume Monday, after it was abruptly suspended last week because one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL candidate who who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year.

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge was scheduled Monday to consider former Chicago-area police Sgt. Drew Peterson's motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife.

BEIJING (AP) — It was a miserable day on the mountains outside Beijing for American stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Red Gerard.

BEIJING (AP) — China's capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got to the Super Bowl with help from a couple of coaching decisions by their conference title game opponents that backfired.

The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

Czech Republic's Katerina Mrazova (16) falls against the net and Denmark goalkeeper Cassandra Repstock-Romme (72) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 7

Today in history: Feb. 7

In 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour, and more events that happ…

Today in sports history: Feb. 7

Today in sports history: Feb. 7

In 2010, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints rally to beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, in the Super Bowl. See more spo…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

