Spotify goes down, the NFL makes some major deals, and more of today's trending news

Trending topics in the U.S. for today, March 8:

Spotify

Spotify and Discord experienced disruptions to their services on Tuesday.

Several Spotify users reported being automatically logged out of their accounts.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," the company tweeted.

At roughly the same time, messaging platform Discord reported a partial outage. "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," the company said in a tweet, apologizing to users for the disruption.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

In one of the biggest — if not the biggest — trades in Seattle sports history, the Seahawks have agreed to deal quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a mammoth haul of five draft picks and three players, including two first-round picks and quarterback Drew Lock.

And, in the immediate aftermath of the big news breaking Tuesday morning — four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a soon-to-be finalized contract extension — a social media imbroglio ensued.

Apple

At its first product event of the year on Tuesday, Apple unveiled an upgraded iPad Air, a new desktop computer and a powerful new Mac chip. But the standout product was a new budget iPhone with access to 5G networks.

Apple's new iPhone SE, only the third version since the model launched in 2017, runs on the company's faster A15 Bionic chip, the same in-house processor that drives the iPhone 13 line. It also features an updated camera and a longer-lasting battery, packed into the same 4.7-inch display as the previous model.

'Don't Say Gay' bill

Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense opposition from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida.

***

Camila Cabello

Russell Westbrook

Texas election official resigns

Jury picked in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

Jury picked for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official that led the presiding judge to advise: “This isn’t your average criminal case.”

Biden and cryptocurrency

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.

***

