 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Spotlight returns to Pam Am bombing; Twitter relaunching subscriber service; 'Black Panther' remains on top | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack.  The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.

» Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

» Jury deliberations will continue this week in a case involving Harvey Weinstein, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” led the box office for the fifth straight weekend and David Letterman has an interview with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

People are also reading…

Watch Now: Secrets to a stress-free festive season, and more videos to improve your life

Check out five ways to have a stress-free holiday season, how to respond when your child is lying, and more videos to improve your life.

Five secrets to a stress free festive season
Home and Garden

Five secrets to a stress free festive season

  • Updated
  • 0

Focus on messages of joy and hope, Christmas card messages tend to focus on emotions and feelings rather than tangible gifts or goods.

How to respond when your child is lying
Parenting

How to respond when your child is lying

  • Updated
  • 0

Lying is a frustrating behavior but there are things you can do to help your kids. Veuer’s Keri Lumm shares advice from experts. 

The right way to transport a Christmas Tree on your car
Autos

The right way to transport a Christmas Tree on your car

  • Updated
  • 0

'Tis the season for strapping a pine tree to the roof of your car without killing the Christmas spirit. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

New skills you can learn at home for free
Health, Medicine and Fitness

New skills you can learn at home for free

  • Updated
  • 0

You don’t have to spend money to learn a valuable new skill.

Why walking backwards is amazing for your health
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Why walking backwards is amazing for your health

  • Updated
  • 0

Whoever said going backwards is a bad thing?! Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Your guide to the words on your Christmas turkey packaging
Food and Cooking

Your guide to the words on your Christmas turkey packaging

  • Updated
  • 0

Turkeys can come with all sorts of words and terms written on their packaging. Here is a guide to some of the words you may find on your turke…

Should you buy a real or fake Christmas Tree?
Home and Garden

Should you buy a real or fake Christmas Tree?

  • Updated
  • 0

Going out to choose a Christmas tree is a fun family activity that gets everyone into the holiday spirit. But what type should you buy?

Three habits key to waking up alert and refreshed
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Three habits key to waking up alert and refreshed

  • Updated
  • 0

According to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, everyone can wake up each morning without feeling sluggis…

Questions to ask yourself before adopting a pet
Pets

Questions to ask yourself before adopting a pet

  • Updated
  • 0

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, so it’s important to be prepared for the time, energy, and costs involved.

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps
Lifestyles

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

  • Updated
  • 0

So what's the point of sharing an Amazon Prime account if you can’t surprise anyone with a gift? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

How to keep your pet safe during winter
Pets

How to keep your pet safe during winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter can be a dangerous time for pets if their owners are not properly prepared.

How to control your personal data and reduce your internet presence
Technology

How to control your personal data and reduce your internet presence

  • Updated
  • 0

Fox recently offered some tips on how to remove, or at least reduce, your personal data from the internet. While it is almost impossible to co…

How to avoid utility scams
Home and Garden

How to avoid utility scams

  • Updated
  • 0

The FBI says that scammers prefer to prey on vulnerable populations. That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed. Here are some way…

How to cut the cost of preventative care
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to cut the cost of preventative care

  • Updated
  • 0

Despite Americans living longer than ever, potential health issues are bound to creep up - on both your body, and your wallet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

"Clothes the Gap" clothing donation drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News