Springsteen's popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s most memorable artifacts including his favorite Fender guitar and stage outfits will be on display in a traveling interactive exhibit.

The Grammy Museum announced Tuesday that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 1. The exhibit will feature Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live performance footage, instruments, stage costumes and exclusive interviews.

The exhibit in New Jersey will run until March 20, 2022. It will travel to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in the fall next year.

“As we reopen the doors to our museum and so many of us return to the workplace, it only seemed fitting that we would look to ‘The Boss’ to lead the way.” said Mark Conklin, director of artist relations and programming at the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center, in a statement. “No musical artist has captured the spirit and resiliency of New Jerseyans in song better than Bruce Springsteen, so we couldn’t imagine a more appropriate exhibit at this moment.”