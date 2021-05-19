St. Louis attorney famous for waving gun at protesters is running for U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly a year after waving a long gun at protesters who had walked onto the street in front of his Central West End mansion, Mark McCloskey on Tuesday said he is running for U.S. Senate.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

After the gun-waving incident last June made international headlines, Gov. Mike Parson promised to pardon the couple if they were convicted, and the two later spoke at the Republican National Convention.

McCloskey made his announcement Tuesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show.

“God came knocking at my door last summer disguised as an angry mob — and it really did wake me up,” McCloskey said, adding that “as I campaigned for the president last fall” he learned people are “sick and tired of cancel culture and the poison of critical race theory and the big lie of systemic racism.”

He went on to say voters don’t want any more “poseurs and egotists and career politicians going to D.C.”