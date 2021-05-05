St. Louis police oversight board undermined, report says

Among them was the creation of a seven-member civilian oversight board in the city of St. Louis, which began operation in 2016. Members are appointed by the mayor and approved by aldermen. The board can make recommendations to the police chief but has no direct authority.

The process is supposed to allow civilian review of complaints against police, and review of cases where an officer kills someone. A roadblock is the fact that investigatory material isn't turned over to the civilian panel until departmental and criminal reviews are complete.

The new report cites a complicated bureaucratic process that, in all 21 fatal officer-involved shootings, has resulted in none of the investigations being considered “completed,” even those that happened five years ago.

The lengthy investigation process that follows officer-involved shootings includes an internal affairs investigation, an investigation by the circuit attorney’s office, and police commissioners convening a Deadly Force Review Board.

The COB report noted that the Deadly Force Review Board hasn’t met in more than 2 ½ years. It wasn’t clear why, but Taylor-Riley called it “one of the stumbling blocks” thwarting civilian review.