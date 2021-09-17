St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment.

The eviction was months in the making, yet it felt sudden to Bigogno. The judgment against her was last winter, but thanks to a national moratorium, she got a reprieve that ended with a Supreme Court ruling last month.

She received her final notice on Tuesday. When two deputies pulled up around noon on Friday, she knew it was over.

Now, Bigogno, 39, doesn't know where she and her sons, ages 16 and 17, will live.

“I have no idea,” she said. “Pray to God something happens. I don’t know what else to say or do.”

She's especially worried about her two cats and a dog, which will probably end up in a shelter. “Do you want my pets?” she asked a reporter.