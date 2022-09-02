 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — One person was stabbed Friday and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.

The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy's store at the mall, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed at least one person and a Gwinnett County police officer shot the suspect, news outlets reported.

Police have not released details on either person's medical condition. No further details were immediately released.

Several roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

