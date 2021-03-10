Stability in bond market helps lift major US stock indexes

Major U.S. indexes were moving higher Wednesday as stability in the bond trading translated into gains for stocks. Investors continue to look toward Washington, where President Joe Biden's stimulus bill is nearly finalized.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% as of 10:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average )was up 1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4% following a jump of 3.7% on Tuesday.

Energy companies were also among the biggest gainers, helped by 0.5% rise in the price of crude oil. Cabot Oil was up 4%, Marathon Oil rose 3% and Phillips 66 was up 2.5%. Bank stocks alro rose. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks climbed 1.7%.

Markets have benefited from bond trading being calmer in the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was unchanged at 1.54% on Wednesday. That yield hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.

Bond yields have been rising sharply over the past month due to rising expectations for growth and the inflation that could follow. The fall in bond prices drew investors who didn't want to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.