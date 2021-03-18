Staley helps sister battle leukemia, seeks more Black donors

“Am I going to have enough left?" Lawrence joked about his donation.

It took about three minutes or so on Aug. 12 for Underwood to receive all of her brother's cells. Underwood didn't feel much different since she hadn't felt debilitated leading up the transplant.

“I know I was sick,” she said. “But I wasn't sick where I was bedridden, can't speak, can't move. It wasn't like that.”

She said hardest part came after the transplant. Underwood needed three additional rounds of chemotherapy at the highest doses.

“We couldn't understand the stem cell transplant going into my sister then the chemo coming to wipe everything out,” Staley said.

The step is necessary, according to Rizzieri. The doctor said in an email to AP that allogeneic stem cell transplant provides an entirely new immune system to the patient “to help fight off any residual leukemia that may be lurking despite all the prior therapy."

Underwood handled it all with a vibrant spirit.

“I know she had some dark days where she cried,” Staley said. “But there were more, ‘Thank you, Jesus’ days.”