Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The road to this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show passed through a pandemic and a major change of date and venue. For one of the nation's best known dog handlers, the road also proved dangerous.

Bill McFadden, who has guided two Westminster winners, was rear-ended and injured while driving a van full of dogs cross-country to the show, his wife and fellow star handler, Taffe McFadden, said Saturday. He was hospitalized for a time after the crash Tuesday in Wyoming and is now recuperating at home in Acampo, California, she said. He will be off the show trail for a while.

Despite the shock and worry, “I'm really glad to be here. I wish my husband was with me,” Taffe McFadden said as she and the couple’s assistants readied their canine charges. “It's a highly coveted dog show to be at, and for them to work this hard to make it happen is pretty awesome.”

The Westminster show moved from New York City to a suburban estate, and from February to June, so it could be held outdoors as a pandemic precaution; organizers also closed the show to the public. Judging began Saturday toward the best in show prize, which will be awarded Sunday night.