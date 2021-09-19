Stars begin arriving for 'good time' Emmys after bleak year

More than the shows on streaming would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance, to the dismay of competitors.

But the TV industry overall, including the broadcast networks that still field popular shows but are largely eclipsed at the Emmys, will be honored, say those in charge of the event airing 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

“Sometimes, programs that can be called ‘niche’ walk off with the awards and a lot of people .... are going, ‘What the hell is that?’” said Ian Stewart, executive producer of the ceremony with Reginald Hudlin. “So we've been really mindful of that, and bring in big stars that everyone knows and loves.”

Ellen Pompeo of “Grey's Anatomy,” Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"), and LL Cool J ("NCIS: Los Angeles") are among the presenters.

The producers' ultimate goal is a ceremony that is upbeat and acknowledges how much TV's importance grew during the pandemic and its lockdowns.