Startup Lordstown Motors says production still on track

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors said Tuesday that it's still on track to begin production this fall despite a management shakeup this week and a warning just days earlier that it may not be in business a year from now.

Angela Strand, the company's new chairwoman, said the upheaval from the past week won't interrupt the company's day-to-day operations or its plans to start making its full-size pickup, called the Endurance.

Lordstown, which is actively seeking investors, has enough cash on hand to get through next May and enough binding orders to keep production going through 2022, said company President Rich Schmidt.

Shares of the company, which have been on a sharp decline, perked up following those announcements, rising 11% to close Tuesday at $10.31. They are still down 49% so far this year.

On Monday, Lordstown CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez stepped down, the same day the company responded to a report from the short-selling firm Hindenburg Research that questioned the number of preorders the company claimed to have for the Endurance.