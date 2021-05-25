State board urges renaming of 2 Virginia community colleges

Most members of the Clifton Forge college’s local board, comprised of white and Black members, said Lancaster’s contributions to education outweighed his efforts to prevent integration.

Ingrid Barber, who is Black, was “not passionate about renaming the college” but said it was important to create a comfortable learning environment.

John Rainone, Dabney Lancaster’s president, told the board May 19 that the decision to keep the name resulted from discussion and a survey of students, faculty and staff.

Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville said it will hold more meetings to discuss renaming after telling the state board it planned to keep the name.

Members of the governing body said a hyphen could possibly be inserted between “Patrick” and “Henry” in an attempt to differentiate between Virginia’s first governor who owned slaves and the two counties the school serves.

But state board member Dana Beckton said the two counties are named after Patrick Henry, the Founding Father who famously declared “Give me liberty, or give me death” at the second Virginia Convention in 1775.