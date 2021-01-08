State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

Officials at the Washington State Patrol have said there will be a substantial law enforcement presence at the Capitol when the Legislature convenes Monday. A right-wing militia had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when lawmakers meet, and that intention was echoed by several people who broke down a gate outside the governor’s mansion on Wednesday, the day Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

An organizer of the planned occupation said in a later Facebook post that the event was canceled, although it's not clear whether others who share right-wing views plan to show up, anyway.

In neighboring Idaho, where lawmakers also are scheduled to meet Monday, State Police Col. Kedrick Wills said there will be an increased presence of uniformed state troopers at the statehouse. Anxieties are high for some lawmakers.

“We are being forced into one of the most dangerous workplaces in the state,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, noting a lack of COVID-19 protection efforts. “Now, layered onto that, we’re at a point where emotions are at their absolute peak and armed conspiracy theorists are ready to burn it all down.”