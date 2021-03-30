State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting

“We would like to provide the community answers," the police chief said Saturday. “At this point we do not have them.”

Neudigate said his department on Monday formally requested that state police take the investigation.

That same day, Williams told his 10 million Twitter followers that Lynch was his cousin.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” said the singer, songwriter and producer. Williams is also a Virginia Beach native.

Lynch, who lived in the coastal city, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

The Virginia Beach chapter of the NAACP said in a statement Sunday that it wasn't surprised that the officer's body camera wasn't turned on. It said its members are "watching and listening for the department’s inquiry into this shooting and expect a thorough and expeditious report. The community is waiting!”