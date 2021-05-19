State police troopers search Rochester mayor's home

“The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community,” Justin Roj said in a statement. “She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Warren, a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a critical party primary coming up just next month.

She has spent the past year in crisis. She was indicted in October on charges she broke campaign finance rules during her last reelection campaign, four years ago. The treasurers of her campaign and political action committees were also charged.

Over the summer, she faced calls to resign over her handling of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who stopped breathing after police placed him in a mesh hood and pressed him to the pavement. Police and city officials said almost nothing publicly about the death for months until Prude's family obtained and released body camera video showing the death.