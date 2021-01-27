State probes deputy body slam of female high school student

KISSIMMEEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the body slam by a school resource officer on a female high school student who appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete in videos taken by other students, a Florida sheriff said Wednesday.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said his office was turning over the investigation of what happened between his deputy and a student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee to state investigators “to be sure no one can say that we are looking out for our own."

“We will have ... zero tolerance of any type of police misconduct,” said the recently-elected sheriff at a news conference. Osceola County is located south of Orlando.

In a video posted to social media, the deputy body-slams the student, whose head hits a concrete walkway with an audible thud. The deputy then pulls the student's hands behind her back and places her in handcuffs. Other students watching what happened in the school's outdoor breezeway cry out in shock.

Lopez said neither the student nor the sheriff had any serious injuries and were “fine." A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office did not respond to an inquiry about the races of the student and deputy.