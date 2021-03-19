State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

It's unclear whether TCEQ has tested the water or whether any hazardous chemicals have been found. Cotton Logistics did not respond to a message seeking comment.

U.S. Health and Human Services, which operates long-term facilities for immigrant children, said the water at the Midland facility “is deemed potable and is tested regularly above standards,” but would not say who did the testing and what the testing found. HHS also did not answer questions about when it learned of concerns about the water.

“We are in contact with our contractor to ensure clean water is accessible for kids and staff in the facility,” HHS spokeswoman Luisana Perez said.

Seliger and Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said they were told federal agencies were previously using water from the well for showers and handwashing. TCEQ said in a statement that Cotton Logistics is now preparing to haul water to the site and the agency would have to approve any plan to do so.